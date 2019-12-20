Iron ore set to face a tough 2020?

Via Bloomberg





The view of the Australian Gov't in their latest quarterly review is that Iron ore prices are set to fall in 2020 by a considerable amount.



Why listen to the Aussies on Iron Ore?

Australia is the No 1 exporter and export 50% of the world's Iron Ore exports with 29% of the world's Iron Ore reserves. Ok, enough said.





So, what's their thinking?





Their thinking is that:





Global trade seen surging 54 million tonnes a year, but Chinese imports (the No 1 customer) are set to rise only by 1 million tonnes

The high Iron Ore price of 2019 was supported by production shortfalls in Brazil (the No 2 exporter hit by the Vale Dam crisis) and Australia (see chart below) and production should pick up in 2020.









They project a $63 a ton Iron Ore price in 2020, but are not expecting an instant sell off. Check out their reports here.





The Aussies are not the only ones saying this