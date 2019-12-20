Iron ore set to face a tough 2020?

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Bloomberg

Vale dam crisis
The view of the Australian Gov't in their latest quarterly review is that Iron ore prices are set to fall in 2020 by a considerable amount.  
 
Why listen to the Aussies on Iron Ore?
 
Australia is the No 1 exporter and export 50% of the world's Iron Ore exports with 29% of the world's Iron Ore reserves. Ok, enough said.

So, what's their thinking?

Their thinking is that:

  • Global trade seen surging 54 million tonnes a year, but Chinese imports (the No 1 customer) are set to rise only by 1 million tonnes
  • The high Iron Ore price of 2019 was supported by production shortfalls in Brazil (the No 2 exporter hit by the Vale Dam crisis) and Australia (see chart below) and production should pick up in 2020.

Iron Ore
They project a $63 a ton Iron Ore price in 2020, but are not expecting an instant sell off. Check out their reports here. 

The Aussies are not the only ones saying this
  • Citigroup expect Iron ore to fall in 2020, but don't expect a sudden collapse due to issues around Brazil's supply recovery 
  • Morgan Stanley expect prices to remain elevated in early 2020, but decline through the year as the least favoured commodity of 2020. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose