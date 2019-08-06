Iron Ore tumbling down

Via Bloomberg

At the end of July I flagged up a Bloomberg article from the Market Live blog making a case for falling Iron Ore. At the time of writing Iron ore prices were around $120 a ton and there was a number of factors weighing Iron ore down:

Supply levels increasing

Stockpiles increasing

Falling demand indicators

Justin flagged up Iron ore too yesterday too, as a commodity to watch as it breaks the $100 a ton handle.



Room for Iron Ore to move to $80

If there was room for Iron ore to move to $100 , which it now has, the next target is down at $80 per ton as global growth concerns kick back in on Trump's renewed tariff threats against China.