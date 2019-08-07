Is a USD/CNY fix above 7.00 on the cards this week?

The signs are sure pointing to that









The Chinese central bank refrained from a USD/CNY fixing above 7.0000 yesterday but are certainly hinting at one with today's fixing of 6.9996





Considering the milder reaction today, I reckon markets are starting to get used to the new norm and are adjusting accordingly . The yuan is weaker again today after a recovery yesterday but we aren't likely to see sharp downside moves in the currency .





As mentioned here yesterday, China can't afford to allow their currency to depreciate too much, too quickly so as to risk capital outflows - especially when their economy is in a "fragile" state relative to the past few decades.



