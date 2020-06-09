Is COVID-19 the death of the consumer as we know it?

via Reuters





I came across this article on Reuters and it captures something that many of us instinctively feel - consumers are changing. The question is, will it be a permanent change?

A recent survey conducted by the British Independent Retailers Association shows a concern that consumers are saving cash they saved during lockdown and are not necessarily going to start spending in large amounts. This is not to mention the other risks





Those losing jobs due to COVID-19 will obviously have their spending power cut

If the new working from home pattern stays, how will that impact consumers?

I am expecting consumers to start saving more. It is the logical conclusion in our current uncertain world. Keep some more powder dry. What changes are you expecting from consumers, if any?



