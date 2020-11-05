Is it too soon to start talking about US stimulus?
McConnell was constructive yesterday but Trump is the question mark now
The US economy is going to face some headwinds in the next two months. There were a record number of virus cases yesterday and data on mobility and restaurants shows a slide in activity.
Tomorrow is jobs day and the easy gains via the reopening are gone so it could be a slog from here, with unemployment still at 8%.
McConnell yesterday was more constructive on getting a stimulus deal done in the lame duck session but he has no real incentive to give much up. The other guy who suddenly matters is Trump. He talked about a huge stimulus in the campaign but he might be feeling a bit differently if he loses.
Here's what Trump economic advisor Stephen Moore just said:
"Trump does not want the last thing he does in office a $2 trillion debt spending bill. We want Biden to own that, not Trump"
I'm not in the mood yet to play the stimulus-or-no-stimulus game again but it's coming.
Trump has already mulled running again in 2024 if he loses so his next move could be all about playing the long game.