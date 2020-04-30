Is Kim Jong Un in his forever box, or just Schrodinger's box?

Still no word out of North Korea on leader Kim Jong Un.

He has not been sighted since April 11

He missed NK test missile firings on April 14



He missed the 'Day of the Sun" celebration of his grandfather and the country's founder, Kim Il Sung on April 15.



Speculation continues to swirl about his health, or otherwise:

dead or alive?

recuperating or brain dead?



The latest mainstream media report is of his train (yes, he has a train) is parked at seaside resort town of Wonsan - via satellite images.

Maybe he is having plastic surgery or something?











