Is Pennsylvania the likely tipping-point state for the election this year?

Biden's chances of winning the White House may rest on the Pennsylvania result, according to FiveThirtyEight





FiveThirtyEight makes mention that losing Pennsylvania wouldn't necessarily doom Biden's odds of winning but in the event of a more tightly contested outcome later in the night, it could serve as the likely tipping-point state of the election - one way or another.







The key consideration though is that we'll likely hear preliminary results from other key swing states such as Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona before we get to Pennsylvania, so the argument above may not matter if the election race isn't close.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Pennsylvania is estimated to be the tipping-point state at 36.5% odds, with Florida next at 14.3%, followed by Michigan at 7.7%, Arizona at 6.4%, Wisconsin at 5.3%, and then North Carolina at 5.2%. The final polls for Pennsylvania for those interested:









The thought here is that despite Biden's lead in the polls, if he ends up losing Pennsylvania, it serves as a bellwether that he is having a more mixed night than what the pollsters have been anticipating going into election day today.