Is something different in China's latest coronavirus outbreak?

Virus could be more contagious

Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the pathogen biology department at Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Monday that the 79 cases were confirmed in four days, showing the coronavirus found in Beijing is extremely contagious, likely more contagious than that found in Wuhan.

Chinese officials are eyeing a seafood package that came from Europe as the source, in part because of virus sequencing.





I take this all with a grain of salt because it's the Chinese press and they aren't likely to say there are domestic problems. Shares in Shanghai were down 1% yesterday and that's going to be an important spot to watch. There's a very-well defined uptrend in play.



