Is the bond market starting to come around on trade optimism today?

Treasury yields inch higher as the positive vibes from stocks spill over

Most notably, this is pushing yen pairs higher on the day with USD/JPY hitting a ten-day high of 108.26 while GBP/JPY is up by more than 1% on the day currently at 135.78.





As bond yields start to push higher on the session, we're seeing gold post further losses as the trade optimism becomes more sweeping. Gold has erased its earlier gains and is down by 0.1% to ~$1,493 currently.





There's still much to play for before the week comes to an end as the second day of trade talks have yet to even begun.



