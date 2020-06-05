Is the jobs report a game-changer?

It certainly is for sentiment as fear turns to greed







Despite the huge rally in stock markets since the March bottom, there is still a mountain of money on the sidelines or in safe-haven assets like Treasuries.





You can always pick apart a jobs report but what makes the US rise especially convincing is that the Canadian report was also strong. Combined that suggests economists were too pessimistic about the effects of the virus shutdown.







Certainly there are reasons to be worried in the medium-term. The hit from the virus is going to mean bankruptcy for big parts of the economy.



For now though, the market just got the all-clear on the reopening trade. The excitement has been building for weeks but all that money on the sidelines is going to pile in now, especially to beat up sectors like travel, restaurants and airlines. Shares of American Airlines are up 24% after a similar-sized rally yesterday.



Those kinds of moves combined with better employment data change the market's mode from fear to greed in a hurry.



