Is the meme stock party over?

GME shares starting to crack





Shares of GME are near the lows of the day at $257 as enthusiasm begins to wane.







Not even the world's biggest GME bull thinks the shares are worth anything close to $300 so this is really a ponzi game. The aim was to spark an epic squeeze and it's mission accomplished to a large extent; though not the +$1000 numbers that some were hoping for.





To keep something wildly above fundamental value, you need so much fresh money coming in. They love to talk about 'diamond hands' at WSB but the reality is that 100% of traders don't like losing money and when prices start falling, it's tough to hang on.





I suspect there's a very good trade here available on the shorts side and fortune favours the brave. I can't say I'd be brave enough to do it myself though. The break of $250 is a technical problem for the bulls.







I think a better trade is probably to wait for this same crowd to move onto the next thing. Many people are just discovering this corner on the internet and it's grown to 8m users from 1.9m just 10 days ago.





They'll move onto something else in a few days. Right now it's silver but that's going to be a tougher nut to crack than single stocks.







I'd guess that psychedelics will have a brighter moment in the sun before long.





