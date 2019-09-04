Is the pound in a 'lose-lose' situation amid the ongoing UK political uncertainty?

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Credit Agricole's head of G-10 FX strategy and research, Valentin Marinov, seems to think so as he spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier



  • A Johnson government would mean no-deal Brexit and that is bad for the pound
  • Meanwhile, a potential Corbyn government will present less popular economic policies
  • And that is also not positive for the pound
  • Outlook for the pound should remain rather subdued
  • We could see a cautious rebound depending on what the political outcomes will be
Similar to yesterday's commentary here, he outlines that a lot of negativity has already been factored into the pound pricing now and argues that with the ECB and Fed set to introduce more easing monetary policy, the argument for a much weaker pound isn't as strong as it was at the start of the year.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose