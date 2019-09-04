Is the pound in a 'lose-lose' situation amid the ongoing UK political uncertainty?
Credit Agricole's head of G-10 FX strategy and research, Valentin Marinov, seems to think so as he spoke to Bloomberg TV earlier
- A Johnson government would mean no-deal Brexit and that is bad for the pound
- Meanwhile, a potential Corbyn government will present less popular economic policies
- And that is also not positive for the pound
- Outlook for the pound should remain rather subdued
- We could see a cautious rebound depending on what the political outcomes will be
Similar to yesterday's commentary here, he outlines that a lot of negativity has already been factored into the pound pricing now and argues that with the ECB and Fed set to introduce more easing monetary policy, the argument for a much weaker pound isn't as strong as it was at the start of the year.