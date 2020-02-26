Is the signal from the cable swings simply that volatility is higher?

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Maybe we're trying to read too much into it

cable chart
We've had back-to-back 100-pip swings in cable and it's impossible to pin down what's behind it.

If we go back a bit further, the story since the election has really been similar. At times there are meaningful headlines -- mostly about prospects for fiscal stimulus -- but the signal-to-noise ratio in the markets has been off the charts.

Today maybe it's month-end flows boosting EUR/GBP or maybe it's something else. For me, the increasing takeaway is that we may just be in a regime of higher volatility and it's coming through more-clearly in the pound than elsewhere.

But soon, 100 pip 'noise' in FX may be everywhere.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose