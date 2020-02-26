Is the signal from the cable swings simply that volatility is higher?

Maybe we're trying to read too much into it





We've had back-to-back 100-pip swings in cable and it's impossible to pin down what's behind it.







If we go back a bit further, the story since the election has really been similar. At times there are meaningful headlines -- mostly about prospects for fiscal stimulus -- but the signal-to-noise ratio in the markets has been off the charts.





Today maybe it's month-end flows boosting EUR/GBP or maybe it's something else. For me, the increasing takeaway is that we may just be in a regime of higher volatility and it's coming through more-clearly in the pound than elsewhere.







But soon, 100 pip 'noise' in FX may be everywhere.





