Is the UK election a sign that the period of western democracy deadlock is over?
The May election in Australia resulted in a clear win for one side (the conservative side too as it happens)
And, while I might be going out on a limb this early, I don't think I am, it looks like the same now for the UK.
Has the trend of deadlock in western democracies completed - the era of hung or near hung parliaments over?
Or is this just a simple a case of two elections where the two opposition parties had bad policies (and maybe not so good leaders) and thus an easy win for the other side?