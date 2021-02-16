Is Wednesday the day cable gets to 1.40?

Some economic data on the calendar





It's been a strong day for the US dollar on rising yields but one G10 currency has managed to outperform it: GBP.



Sterling got a big bid into the London fix and has managed to hang onto most of the gain. I think that might continue to unwind and leave it back below 1.3900 in the hours ahead but it touched 1.3952 today and that's tantalizingly close to 1.40.





The day ahead features January CPI and December house prices. The inflation numbers could be a catalyst in one direction or another, even if it's tough to envision the BOE being shaken out of their dovish stance.





On the US dollar side, foreign buyers might bite on T-notes yielding 1.30% and reverse some of the dollar's gains.





On the downside, 1.40 might be a spot for cable to take a break after gains in 8 of the past 9 days.

