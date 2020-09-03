ISM August services index 56.9 vs 57.0 expected

August 2020 ISM services report





Prior was 58.1

business activity 62.4 vs. 67.2 last month



new orders 56.8 vs. 67.7 last month



backlog of orders 56.6 vs. 55.9 last month



employment fell to 47.9 from 42.1 last month



new export orders 55.8 vs. 49.3 last month



imports 50.8 vs. 46.3 last month



supplier deliveries 60.5 vs. 55.2 last month



inventory change 45.8 vs. 52.0 last month



inventory sentiment 52.5 vs. 50.0 last month

The deceleration in new orders stands out but that's still a solid level of growth. The area to watch is in jobs, which were below 50 for the sixth consecutive month. It's not a great sign for Friday's non-farm payrolls report.





