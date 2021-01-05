ISM December manufacturing index 60.7 vs 56.7 expected

Highest since Aug 2018



Prior was 57.5

New orders 67.9 vs 65.1 (prior 65.1)



Prices paid 77.6 vs 65.0 expected (prior 65.4)

Employment 51.5 vs 48.4 prior

This is a great report, something I warned about earlier. With a slight bump from here, it will be at the highest since 2004. The gains comes after a strong Markit manufacturing PMI yesterday. The jump in prices paid should be concerning for the Fed but they continue to brush it off.





Comments in the report are positive:



