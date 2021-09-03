ISM August services index 61.7 vs 61.5 expected

Prior was 64.1

Employment 53.7 vs 53.8 prior

New orders 63.2 vs 63.7 prior

Prices paid 75.4 vs 82.3 prior

Business activity 60.1 vs 67.0 prior



Backlog of orders 61.3 vs 63.5 prior

New export orders 60.6 vs 65.8 prior

Imports 48.7 vs 51.6 prior

Inventories 46.9 vs 49.2 prior



This is close to expectations but I'll take it as encouraging as it stops the bleeding on a month-long series of data misses. The flat employment number also raises some questions about the disappointing non-farm payrolls reading.





Comments in the report all focus on bottlenecks in products and labor shortages:



