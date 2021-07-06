ISM June services index 60.1 vs 63.5 expected

Prior was 64.0

activity/production 60.1 versus 66.2 last month



employment 49.3 from 55.3 last month



new orders 62.1 from 63.9 last month



prices paid 79.5 from 80.6 last month

order backlog 65.8 versus 61.1 last month



export orders 50.7 versus 60.0 last month



import 58.2 versus 50.4 last month



supplier deliveries 68.5 versus 70.4 last month

This is a disappointing miss and worst than the lowest estimate. It's still easily in expansionary territory but is the lowest since February.





Comments in the report:

