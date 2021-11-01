ISM October manufacturing 60.4 vs 59.2 expected

production 59.3 vs 59.4 last month



supplier deliveries 75.6 vs 73.4 last month



inventories 57.0 vs 55.6 last month



customer inventories 31.7 vs 31.7 last month



backlog of orders 63.6 vs 64.8 last month



new export orders 54.6 vs 53.4 last month



imports 49.1 vs 54.9 last month

More details:There's obviously some inflationary pressure here but it's tough to see customer inventories so low and not envision many months of strong production.