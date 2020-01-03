ISM manufacturing, construction spending and weekly oil inventories highlight the economic calendar

What's coming up

All eyes are on Iran-US tensions but the economic calendar has some intrigue today with the ISM manufacturing index and construction spending both out at 1500 GMT. The ISM data is expected to remain in contractionary territory at 49.0 compared to 48.1 a month ago.





Oil is certainly in focus today and the weekly US storage report is due for a rare Friday release. The consensus is -3000K but after a 7800K draw in the API report, the market is watching out for something tight.





On the Fedspeak agenda we get Barkin at 1605 GMT, the a panel with Brainard, Daly and Evans at 1815 GMT followed by the Fed minutes at 1900 GMT, then Kaplan at 2030 GMT. I don't see the Fed as a market driver right now with policy firmly on hold.

