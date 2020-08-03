ISM manufacturing index for July 54.2 vs. 53.6 estimate

ISM manufacturing PMI for July 2020.





ISM manufacturing PMI 54.2 vs. 53.6 estimate



New orders 61.5 vs. 55.1 estimate. Last month 56.4



Prices paid 53.2 vs. 52.0 estimate. Last month 51.3



Employment 44.3 vs. 42.1 last month



Inventory fell to 47.0 from 50.5 last month



production 62.1 vs. 57.3 last month



backlog of orders 51.8 vs. 45.3 last month



supplier deliveries 55.8 vs. 56.9 last month



customer inventories 41.6 vs. 44.6 last month



new export orders 50.4 vs. 47.6 last month



imports 53.1 vs. 48.8 last month



A surprise to the upside although employment remains a concern.