ISM manufacturing index for July 54.2 vs. 53.6 estimate
ISM manufacturing PMI for July 2020.
- ISM manufacturing PMI 54.2 vs. 53.6 estimate
- New orders 61.5 vs. 55.1 estimate. Last month 56.4
- Prices paid 53.2 vs. 52.0 estimate. Last month 51.3
- Employment 44.3 vs. 42.1 last month
- Inventory fell to 47.0 from 50.5 last month
- production 62.1 vs. 57.3 last month
- backlog of orders 51.8 vs. 45.3 last month
- supplier deliveries 55.8 vs. 56.9 last month
- customer inventories 41.6 vs. 44.6 last month
- new export orders 50.4 vs. 47.6 last month
- imports 53.1 vs. 48.8 last month
A surprise to the upside although employment remains a concern.