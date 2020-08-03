ISM manufacturing index for July 54.2 vs. 53.6 estimate

ISM manufacturing PMI for July 2020.

  • ISM manufacturing PMI 54.2 vs. 53.6 estimate
  • New orders 61.5 vs. 55.1 estimate. Last month 56.4
  • Prices paid 53.2 vs. 52.0 estimate. Last month 51.3
  • Employment 44.3 vs. 42.1 last month
  • Inventory fell to 47.0 from 50.5 last month
  • production 62.1 vs. 57.3 last month
  • backlog of orders 51.8 vs. 45.3 last month
  • supplier deliveries 55.8 vs. 56.9 last month
  • customer inventories 41.6 vs. 44.6 last month
  • new export orders 50.4 vs. 47.6 last month
  • imports 53.1 vs. 48.8 last month
A surprise to the upside although employment remains a concern.
