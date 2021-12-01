ISM manufacturing PMI 61.1 versus 61.0 estimate

ISM manufacturing index for November 2021

ISM manufacturing 61.1 versus 61.0 estimate.



Last month 60.8



prices paid index 82.4 versus 85.7 in October



new orders 61.5 versus 59.8 October



employment index 53.3 versus 52.0 in October (highest since April)



production 61.5 versus 59.3 in October



supplier deliveries 72.2 versus 75.6 in October



inventories 56.8 versus 57.0 in October



customer inventories 25.1 versus 31.7 October



backlog of orders 61.9 versus 63.6 October



new export orders 54.0 versus 54.6 October



imports 52.6 versus 49.1 in October



Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Manufacturing Business Survey Committee said:



"The Manufacturing PMI® continued to indicate strong sector expansion and U.S. economic growth in November. All five subindexes that directly factor into the Manufacturing PMI® were in growth territory. All of the six biggest manufacturing industries expanded, in the following order: Computer & Electronic Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Chemical Products; Petroleum & Coal Products; Fabricated Metal Products; and Transportation Equipment. The New Orders and Production indexes remained at strong levels. The Supplier Deliveries Index continued to reflect suppliers' difficulties in maintaining delivery rates, but at slightly softening levels. All 10 of the subindexes were positive for the period; a reading of 'too low' for the Customers' Inventories Index is considered a positive for future production."

