ISM Manufacturing PMI for July 59.9 versus 60.8 estimate
- PMI index 59.9 versus 60.8 estimate.
- employment 52.9 versus 49.9 in June
- new orders 64.9 versus 66.0 in June
- prices paid 85.7 versus 92.1. It was the largest fall since March 2020
- production 58.4 versus 60.8 in June
- supplier deliveries 72.5 versus 75.1 last month
inventories 48.9 versus 51.1 last month
- customer inventories 25.0 versus 30.8 last month
- backlog of orders 65 or 64.5 last month
- new export orders 55.7 versus 56.2 last month
- imports 53.7 versus 61.0 last month
Highlights:
- Although prices are lower versus Junes 92.1, the index still remains quite high
- customer inventories remain very low. That helps new orders but supply chain remains an issue
- employment take back above the 50 level after dipping to 49.9 last month