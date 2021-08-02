ISM Manufacturing PMI for July 59.9 versus 60.8 estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

ISM manufacturing PMI for July 2021

  • prior report
  • Full report from the ISM CLICK HERE
  • PMI index 59.9 versus 60.8 estimate.
  • employment 52.9 versus 49.9 in June
  • new orders 64.9 versus 66.0 in June
  • prices paid 85.7 versus 92.1. It was the largest fall since March 2020
  • production 58.4 versus 60.8 in June
  • supplier deliveries 72.5 versus 75.1 last month
  • inventories 48.9 versus 51.1 last month
  • customer inventories 25.0 versus 30.8 last month
  • backlog of orders 65 or 64.5 last month
  • new export orders 55.7 versus 56.2 last month
  • imports 53.7 versus 61.0 last month
Highlights:
  • Although prices are lower versus Junes 92.1, the index still remains quite high
  • customer inventories remain very low. That helps new orders but supply chain remains an issue
  • employment take back above the 50 level after dipping to 49.9 last month
