ISM manufacturing PMI for June 60.6 versus 61.0 estimate

ISM manufacturing PMI for June 2021





Prior 61.2

Prices paid 92.1 versus 88.0 last month



New orders 66.0 versus 67.0 last month



Employment falls below the 50 level at 49.9. Last month the index came in at 50.9



Production 60.8 versus 58.8 last month.



Supplier deliveries 75.1 versus 78.8 last month



inventories 51.1 versus 50.8 last month



customer inventories 30.8 versus 28.0 last month



backlog of orders 64.5 versus 70.6 last month



new export orders 56.2 versus 55.4 last month



imports 61.0 versus 54.0 last month

Prices paid can only go to 100. At 92.1, that is almost there. Employment falls below the 50 level in indicating a tilt to the current traction side.











Some of the comments from respondents:

