ISM manufacturing tops the economic calendar with Powell also set to speak

What's coming up today





May is underway in North American trading and that always means a busy economic calendar , leading up to non-farm payrolls on Friday.





This week starts out with the Canadian and US Markit manufacturing PMIs (final edition for the US) and that leads up to the ISM manufacturing report at 1400 GMT. March construction spending will be released at the same time.





Then at 1820 GMT, we will hear from the Fed Chair. The topic of his speech is community development so he might dodge monetary policy talk completely.





So far in markets, the mood is good with some of the risk aversion from Friday reversing.

