ISM March US non-manufacturing index 52.5 vs 43.0 expected

backlog of orders at 55.0 versus 53.2 last month

supplier deliveries of 62.1 versus 52.4 last month

inventory change 41.5 versus 53.9 last month

inventory sentiment 47.8 versus 59.3 last month

new export orders 45.9 versus 55.6 last month

imports 40.2 versus 52.6 last month

The jump in supplier deliveries helped to boost the index but when you dig into things like new export orders and imports, you start to see the pain coming. The report said the jump in supplier delivers was due to supply problems around the virus.

