ISM services index tops today's US economic calendar
What's coming up
The main event on today's economic calendar is the ISM services PMI. It's a good real-time look at how consumers are faring in what's hopefully the final big hurrah for covid-19. The consensus is a dip to 60.0 from 61.7. In particularly, key in on pricing metrics with prices paid previously at 75.4.
That release is at 10 am ET. Fifteen minutes earlier is a small preview with the release of the final Markit services PMI. The prelim was 54.5.
On the Fed calendar, we'll hear from Barkin at 1030 am ET and Quarles at 1315 on Libor. Eamonn had a preview here.