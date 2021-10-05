ISM services index tops today's US economic calendar

What's coming up





The main event on today's economic calendar is the ISM services PMI. It's a good real-time look at how consumers are faring in what's hopefully the final big hurrah for covid-19. The consensus is a dip to 60.0 from 61.7. In particularly, key in on pricing metrics with prices paid previously at 75.4.





That release is at 10 am ET. Fifteen minutes earlier is a small preview with the release of the final Markit services PMI. The prelim was 54.5.



