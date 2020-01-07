ISM non-manufacturing index 55.0 vs 54.5 expected

December 2019 ISM services sector survey





Prior was 53.9 Details: Employment 55.2 versus 55.5 last month

New orders 54.9 versus 57.1 last month

Prices paid 58.5 vs 58.5 prior

Supplier deliveries 52.5 versus 51.5 last month

Order backlog 47.5 versus 48.5 last month

Export orders 51.0 versus 52.0 last month

Imports 48.0 versus 45.0 last month

Inventories 51.0 versus 50.5 last month



This is a solid reading and gave the US dollar a small lift, particularly against the yen. One area of concern is the fall in new orders but it's still well-above the 50 level.





Comments in the report:



