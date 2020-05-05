ISM non-manufacturing PMI for April 41.8 versus 37.9 estimate
2008 ISM nonmanufacturing all time low came in at 37.8
The ISM nonmanufacturing PMI for April came in at 41.8 versus 37.9 estimate. Last month the index came in at 52.5. The reading is the lowest level since April 2009.
- Employment 30.0 versus 47.0 last month
- new orders 32.9 versus 52.9 last month
- prices paid 55.1 versus 50.0 last month
- business activity 26.0 versus 48.0 last month
- supplier deliveries 78.3 versus 62.1 last month
- inventory change 46.9 versus 41.5 last month
- inventory sentiment 62.6 versus 47.8 last month
- new export orders 36.3 versus 45.9 last month
- imports 49.3 versus 40.2 last month
The index is down sharply but not down as much as expected and reaching a new all-time record was also averted.