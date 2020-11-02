ISM October manufacturing index 59.3 vs 55.8 expected

Highlights of the ISM manufacturing index:





Highest since Nov 2018



Prior was 55.4



New orders 67.9 vs 60.2 prior

Prices paid 65.5 vs 62.8 prior

Employment 53.2 vs 49.6 prior

Inventory 51.9 vs 47.1 prior

Productionc 63.0 vs 61.0 prior

Backlog of orders 55.7 vs 55.2 prior

Supplier deliveries 60.5 vs 59.0 prior

Customer inventories 36.7 vs 37.9 prior

New export orders 55.7 vs 54.3 prior

Imports 58.1 vs 54.0 prior



This is a fantastic reading and underscores just how strong the manufacturing sector has been coming out of the pandemic. USD/JPY has edged higher on the data. Obviously the market has much bigger things on its mind than this report but it shows that at least one part of the economy continues to accelerate.





Comments in the report: