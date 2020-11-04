ISM October US services index 56.6 vs 57.5 expected

business activity 61.2 vs. 63.0 last month

new orders 58.5 vs. 61.5 last month

backlog of orders 54.4 vs. 50.1 last month

employment to 50.1 from 51.8 last month

new export orders 53.7 vs. 52.6 last month

imports 52.5 vs. 46.6 last month

supplier deliveries 56.2 vs. 54.9 last month

inventory change 53.1 vs. 48.8 last month

inventory sentiment 51.1 vs. 55.4 last month

Details:This is the weakest since May, though it still remains well above 50. There are a few red flags here, particularly employment and rising inventories.