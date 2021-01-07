ISM December services index 57.2 vs 54.5 expected

Results of the ISM services survey

ISM services index
Details:

  • business activity 59.4 vs. 58.0 last month
  • new orders 58.5 vs. 57.2 last month
  • backlog of orders 48.7 vs. 50.7 last month
  • employment to 48.2 from 51.5 last month
  • new export orders 57.3 vs. 50.4 last month
  • imports 51.8vs. 55.0 last month
  • supplier deliveries 62.8 vs. 57.0 last month
  • inventory change 58.2 vs. 49.3 last month
  • inventory sentiment 47.7 vs. 49.9 last month

This is has given a fresh lift to equities.

Comments in the report:
  • "Starting to see demand weakening as states go back to shut down. Will look to see business resume in late first quarter, as vaccine distribution takes place." (Accommodation & Food Services)
  • "Lack of labor continues to be a significant drag on the business. We have plenty of work but are now considering rejecting some orders due to shrinking capacity." (Construction)
  • "Continued local and state shutdowns negatively impacting a variety of operations. Notably, shipping delays are beginning to affect operations as [parcel companies] all struggle under the strain of holiday-shipping demand. Construction and services continue to also be challenged, as COVID-19 infections become more pervasive with workers calling out to quarantine, etc." (Educational Services)
  • "COVID-19 continues to be an impediment to normalized business operations, and the pandemic is not abating - only worsening as [we] get into the winter months. Stocks of personal protective equipment [PPE] are adequate but not sufficient for most categories, with the exception of nitrile exam gloves, which are in extremely short supply internationally. Our hospital system achieved 94- percent capacity in our intensive care units and continued to hover around that number with new admissions, fatalities and discharges on a daily basis. This situation continues to impede normal revenue-generating surgical volumes." (Health Care & Social Assistance)
  • "Deliveries as a whole, are slowing down considerably. Between COVID-19, the holidays, and inclement weather of late, the remainder of [2020] stands to be very challenging regarding maintaining adequate materials for operations." (Professional, Scientific & Technical Services)
  • "Business quite good, all things considered, although below the original 2020 planned forecast." (Real Estate, Rental & Leasing)
  • "Business conditions are improving with increased volume, but [growth has] slowed slightly due to COVID-19 shutdowns in some states." (Transportation & Warehousing)
  • "The general business conditions are steady/stable. Expecting a very slight slowdown to end the year, with a rebound in mid-January." (Utilities)
  • "We have seen a growing number of product shortages and increased lead times during the last quarter." (Wholesale Trade)


