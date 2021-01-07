ISM December services index 57.2 vs 54.5 expected

Prior was 55.9

Full report





business activity 59.4 vs. 58.0 last month

new orders 58.5 vs. 57.2 last month

backlog of orders 48.7 vs. 50.7 last month

employment to 48.2 from 51.5 last month

new export orders 57.3 vs. 50.4 last month

imports 51.8vs. 55.0 last month

supplier deliveries 62.8 vs. 57.0 last month

inventory change 58.2 vs. 49.3 last month

inventory sentiment 47.7 vs. 49.9 last month

Details:

This is has given a fresh lift to equities.





Comments in the report: