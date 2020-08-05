ISM services index for the month of July (F) 58.1 vs. 55.0 estimate
the ISM services index for the month of July rose to 58.1 vs. 55.0 estimate. The prior month came in at 57.1.
- business activity 67.2 vs. 66.0 last month
- new orders 67.7 vs. 61.6 last month
- backlog of orders 55.9 vs. 51.9 last month
- employment fell to 42.1 from 43.1 last month
- new export orders 49.3 vs. 58.9 last month
- imports 46.3 vs. 52.9 last month
- supplier deliveries 55.2 vs. 57.5 last month
- inventory change 52.0 vs. 60.7 last month
- inventory sentiment 50.0 vs. 55.9 last month
Tthe services engages a high since February 2019.
Services orders index rises to an all-time high.