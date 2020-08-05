ISM services index for the month of July (F) 58.1 vs. 55.0 estimate

ISM services index for the month of July

the ISM services index for the month of July rose to 58.1 vs. 55.0 estimate. The prior month came in at 57.1.



ISM services index 58.1 vs. 55.0 estimate. Prior month 57.1



business activity 67.2 vs. 66.0 last month



new orders 67.7 vs. 61.6 last month



backlog of orders 55.9 vs. 51.9 last month



employment fell to 42.1 from 43.1 last month



new export orders 49.3 vs. 58.9 last month



imports 46.3 vs. 52.9 last month



supplier deliveries 55.2 vs. 57.5 last month



inventory change 52.0 vs. 60.7 last month



inventory sentiment 50.0 vs. 55.9 last month Tthe services engages a high since February 2019.



Services orders index rises to an all-time high.









