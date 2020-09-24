Israel has tightened coronavirus lockdown restrictions again

Reuters citing Ynet, an online outlet for Yedioth Ahronot, a Tel Aviv published national daily newspaper.

New cases of COVID-19 continue to build, new government restrictions in response.
  • latest Health Ministry reports 6,949 new cases of coronavirus
  • Number of patients on ventilators reaches record-high 177
  • 658 Israeli COVID-19 patients in serious condition 
Outdoor prayer services, protests, individual sports activities will be limited to one kilometer from home, 20 people maximum
  • essential factories, services will continue operating



