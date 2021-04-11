Israeli study finds South African COVID-19 mutant may beat the Pfizer vaccine
Finding from a yet to be peer-reviewed Israeli study, released on Saturday
In summary:
- study compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated patients with the disease.
- It matched age and gender, among other characteristics.
- South African variant, B.1.351, made up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied
- among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated: 5.4% versus 0.7%