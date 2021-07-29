Isreal will offer a 3rd dose of vaccine (to older citizens)

Israel's Prime Minister with the announcement - a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who have already been vaccinated.

a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine

Remarks from the PM:

"Reality proves the vaccines are safe. Reality also proves the vaccines protect from severe morbidity and death. And like the flu vaccine that needs to be renewed from time to time, it is the same in this case."





