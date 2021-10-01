It appears there will not be a US House vote Thursday evening (US time)
Monitoring the sentiment of the political analysts in the US and it seems that despite Pelosi's earlier confidence there will be no vote after all.
This from Pelosi earlier:
- US Lower House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she is still working towards reaching an agreement around the circa $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Pelosi had earlier indicated that there will be a vote Thursday evening, after 9pm Washington time. That's now 10pm (which is 0300 GMT)