It appears there will not be a US House vote Thursday evening (US time)

This from Pelosi earlier:

US Lower House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she is still working towards reaching an agreement around the circa $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Pelosi had earlier indicated that there will be a vote Thursday evening, after 9pm Washington time. That's now 10pm (which is 0300 GMT)

Its after 10pm now and still no sign of moves towards a House vote. Of course, political shenanigans in Washington are volatile so maybe there will be, but the folks who seem to be in better touch with developments than me are saying "nope".