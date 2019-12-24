It certainly feels like Christmas..

Major currencies are little changed amid holiday-thin trading

Markets are mired by thin liquidity conditions as traders and investors are continuing the holiday mood this week. The pound dropped yesterday on thin trading but is doing little today as cable finds some support around the 38.2 retracement level @ 1.2920.





Meanwhile, the aussie got its first daily close above the 200-day moving average against the dollar since March 2018. But again, with thin liquidity prevailing, it's hard to really keep with the break until real money flows come back into the trading picture.





Other than, it's pretty much quiet all around with less than 0.1% changes across dollar pairs. I mean it's Christmas Eve after all! :D





Just in case I don't get another chance, I'd like to wish everyone and their families a Merry Christmas and to those already off celebrating, a very Happy New Year as well!











