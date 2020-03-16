It is another day where economic data matters little

The big guns are out to play to start the week





ForexLive Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to run deeper across the globe as it becomes more widespread in more countries and also threatens to shut down the US economy, even more so than it already has thus far.





The market is reacting poorly to the developments with risk being battered to start the week - where US futures even hit limit down already and Treasury yields are down by a whopping 20-30 bps across the curve. 10-year yields are down 29 bps to 0.67%.





It is all about the market reaction at this point in time and economic data releases matter little during a period like this, especially when they're not revealing much about the post-virus economic impact on the world economy.





