It is unlikely the big jump in coronavirus cases reported will be repeated tomorrow

There was a surge in Hubei numbers today (for end Feb 12). ICYMI:

OK, now this is not likely to be repeated (to the same extent) tomorrow,. this was an adding of extra cases. The numbers will be higher but they won't be a huge jump like today's.





Snippet from Health Commission for Hubei Province:

Hubei Province has recently conducted investigations on suspected cases and revised the diagnosis results, and newly diagnosed patients were diagnose d according to the new diagnosis classification.

In order to be consistent with the classification of case diagnosis issued by other provinces across the country, starting today, Hubei Province will include the number of clinically diagnosed cases into the number of confirmed cases for publication.