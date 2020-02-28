It was an awful week for European stocks. Here's a look at the damage

On the week:

UK FTSE 100 -11.1%

German DAX -12.4%

French CAC -11.9%

Italy MIB -11.3%

Spain IBEX -11.8%

Stoxx 600 -12.2%



It was the worst week for most indexes since 2011 or since 2008. It's interesting to note that despite being the centre of the storm in Europe, Italy's market outperformed. In FX, the temptation is going to be to sell the currency of wherever the next outbreak is, but the market is increasingly looking at it as a global event, rather than a localized one.

