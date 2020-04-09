It will be quieter today with many markets closed for holidays

It's Good Friday

Eamonn will be around at some point today to catch up on the news but it's a holiday in Australia and much of the world so we're all going to take a bit of a break and sort out some admin and whatnot. Thanks so much for reading the past few months, we're setting traffic records almost daily and it's been a blessing to follow along with you.





As for trading today, my advice is to avoid it but there is always the chance to jump on some news with the market asleep. But there's going to be plenty of opportunity in the months ahead and a clear, rested head is the most-valuable trading tool.





