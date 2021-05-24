It will be an empty day on the data docket in Europe

No key economic releases for the day









Most of Europe will be out in observance of Pentecost/Whit Monday but London will be trading so at least liquidity conditions are not entirely sapped from the market.





That said, traders will likely be rather disinterested to shake things up especially with the market still searching for a clearer sense of direction over the past week or so.





There is still a lot to digest and ponder on the inflation topic and it won't be settled any time soon in the next few weeks. There needs to be more data to gauge the latest underlying trend as we also try and judge the Fed's tolerance to all of this

Major currencies are little changed so far today with the bond market also flat. US futures are holding slight gains but have been a little mixed in action to start the week.





Elsewhere, cryptos were shaken out again over the weekend but are finding some stability for now. Though it is still early in the day to be having any premonitions.



