Italian 10-year bond yields sink to record low on political optimism

Italian 10-year yields are down by more than 11 bps on the day now

It's a bit of an ironic story for Italy when you see bonds rallying as being optimistic. Here, it is the market signaling a vote of confidence in Italian assets once again as a new government looks to be formed between the Democratic Party and Five Star Movement.





The former is often tied to a pro-Europe agenda so that is welcome news in general as Salvini's Lega party is taken out of the equation, for now at least.





The real test for Italian politics is yet to begin as we'll have to see how well can the new government function in light of some friction already seen over the past few days.





As for now, we're seeing calmer markets in Italy with stocks near flat levels on the day; faring better than other European indices for the most part. For Italy, a better gauge of optimism and market confidence is the spread between Italian and German bond yields.





That currently sits at its tightest level since May 2018:







