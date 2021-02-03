Italian assets cheering on the idea of Draghi taking the reins

Whatever it takes

Italian assets are rallying as president Mattarella is set to meet with former ECB president, Mario Draghi, in talks to form a new government and avoid snap elections in the country. The FTSE MIB is up by nearly 2% and BTPs are at two-week highs to start the day:





That said, the latest cheer will still hinge on whether or not Draghi will be able to unite the Lega and Five Star Movement parties. So, we'll have to see how that unfolds moving forward.





For now though, calmer tones are prevailing as Super Mario looks to make a comeback.







