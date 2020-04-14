Italian autos, fashion companies may reopen next week - report

La Stampa reports on the matter





Italy announced an extension to lockdown measures to 3 May but businesses are getting nervous and anxious about the decision, hoping for better news as the virus trajectory begins to slow down over the past few days.







Although lockdown measures were extended, businesses such as timber companies, bookshops and stores selling children's supplies are allowed to reopen starting from today.

I haven't seen any official details on this just yet but just something to take note, as the pressure on the government continues to mount in recent days.