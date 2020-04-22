Italian bond yields slightly higher at the open

This is the spot to watch in case of any further ECB intervention

10-year BTP yields are around 2.19% to start the day, after having broken back above the 2% level for the first time in a month yesterday.





In turn, this is putting upside pressure on the 10-year BTP-Bund yields spread as it is now seen at around 264 bps. That's not too far away from the high around 280 bps that prompted the ECB to step in with its PEPP announcement. As such, watch this space.







