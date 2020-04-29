Italian bonds fall after Fitch ratings downgrade

Italy bond yields open with a gap higher to start the day

Fitch downgrades Italy to BBB-, stable outlook 10-year yields are up by about 10 bps to start the day, after an unscheduled ratings review by Fitch saw Italy's credit rating cut to one notch above junk i.e. BBB-.





This sort of interjects with the S&P review last week, in which the ratings agency affirmed Italy's creditworthiness at BBB with a negative outlook.





The 2% threshold is the key level I'd watch for Italian 10-year yields so if we start threatening that level again, it will no doubt lead to worries for the ECB once again.





The central bank may feel pressured to do something this Thursday but I'm still leaning towards policymakers keeping their arms folded for now. Besides, the ECB already reassured Italian bond investors with this move last week.





Looking ahead, keep an eye on the Moody's review on Italy due next week on 8 May.



