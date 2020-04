Italy 10-year yields rise to near 1.90%, up by more than 10 bps today









The spread between 10-year Bund and BTP yields is now back up to 238 bps today.





This will be a key spot to watch in the coming days/weeks in case we do see yet another potential intervention by the ECB in the market. The PEPP launched helped to tighten the spread in bond yields initially, but the effect is slowly wearing off: